Locals Complain About Terrible Stench In North San Jose Neighborhood

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A sickening stench is hanging over a North San Jose neighborhood, despite recent sewer repairs.

The area affected is along Trimble Road between 1st and Junction, an area that is home to thousands of tech workers.

Like many people who have spent most of their day cooped up in their cubicle since morning, Jay Mukherjee would like to get some fresh air during his lunch break. Lately that hasn’t been possible.

“It smells like rotten egg, but it’s way over there,” said Mukherjee.

The stench along the stretch of Trimble Road is mostly bearable, but at times it’s enough to make you gag.

For the regulars who have to walk this two-third of a mile section of the road, you can lose your appetite on the way to lunch.

“It’s nothing but a horrible stench,” said San Jose resident James Carney. “It smells like an outhouse.”

Those who work in the area suggested sniffing around the storm runoff drains and manhole covers.

Sure enough, the smell was especially bad in those places.

“It smells like raw sewage,” said Mukherjee.

According to the San Jose Mercury News, several large sewer pipes converge in the area. Some reports indicate the smell has been this way for a long time.

Different agencies are looking into ways to reduce with the stench, but so far no timeline or concrete solutions have been put forth.

Those who are exposed to the stink openly wonder what kind of affect the fumes could be having on them.

“Other than the smell, as well. I mean, is it even healthy? I don’t know,” said Mukherjee. “I mean, I’m inhaling fumes of God knows what.