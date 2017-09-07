Manhunt Intensifies; Federal Prison Escapee Spotted In Livermore

DUBLIN (CBS SF) — A female inmate who walked away from a minimum security federal prison camp in Dublin was spotted in rural Livermore early Thursday, authorities said.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department said it has gotten reports that 37-year-old Irene Michell has been seen in rural Livermore and that patrols were in the area searching for her.

ESCAPED federal prisoner Irene Alina Michell spotted today in rural Livermore. See her call 911 or contact US Marshal. pic.twitter.com/dpIGtskXdt — Alameda Co. Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) September 7, 2017

The U.S. Marshals Service reported that inmates that Michell and 34-year-old Anna Armstrong walked away from the Federal Correctional Institution at Camp Parks in Dublin at around 7:15 p.m. Monday.

Armstrong – described as Caucasian with brown hair and hazel eyes, 5 foot 5 inches tall, and 175 pounds – was sentenced this year to a 63-month prison sentence for federal narcotics charges, the marshals service said.

She is believed to have family ties in Yuma, Arizona and Lancaster, California.

Michell was sentenced in 2014 to a 110-month prison term, also on federal narcotics charges. The marshals service said she has a lengthy criminal record which includes theft, assault, fraud, identity theft, and possession of stolen property.

She is Native American, about five foot 8 inches, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Michell also has a neck tattoo which reads “Adan.”

Anyone with information on the two was asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service fugitive tipline at 1-877-926-8332. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at northerncaliforniamostwanted.org