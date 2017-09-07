Manhunt Intensifies; Federal Prison Escapee Spotted In Livermore

DUBLIN (CBS SF) — A female inmate who walked away from a minimum security federal prison camp in Dublin was spotted in rural Livermore early Thursday, authorities said.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department said it has gotten reports that 37-year-old Irene Michell has been seen in rural Livermore and that patrols were in the area searching for her.

escaped inmates Manhunt Intensifies; Federal Prison Escapee Spotted In Livermore

(L-R) Anna Armstrong, Irene Alina Michell (U.S. Marshals Service)

The U.S. Marshals Service reported that inmates that Michell and 34-year-old Anna Armstrong walked away from the Federal Correctional Institution at Camp Parks in Dublin at around 7:15 p.m. Monday.

Armstrong – described as Caucasian with brown hair and hazel eyes, 5 foot 5 inches tall, and 175 pounds – was sentenced this year to a 63-month prison sentence for federal narcotics charges, the marshals service said.

She is believed to have family ties in Yuma, Arizona and Lancaster, California.

Michell was sentenced in 2014 to a 110-month prison term, also on federal narcotics charges. The marshals service said she has a lengthy criminal record which includes theft, assault, fraud, identity theft, and possession of stolen property.

She is Native American, about five foot 8 inches, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Michell also has a neck tattoo which reads “Adan.”

Anyone with information on the two was asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service fugitive tipline at 1-877-926-8332. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at northerncaliforniamostwanted.org

