Arrest Made After Attempted Robbery On BART Train In Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police in Oakland on Thursday arrested a man in connection with an attempted robbery on a BART train.
Maurice Perry, 44, of San Francisco, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, according to BART police.
Police said he attempted to take the victim’s bag while on a train at the 12th Street Station.
On Thursday at 10:05 p.m., the suspect tried to take the victim’s bag twice, and after two brief struggles, the victim was able to hold onto his property, police said.
Officers responded to the West Oakland Station and took Perry into custody.
