Equifax Data Breach Victims Website Raises Its Own Security Concerns

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A security expert says a website created by credit monitoring company Equifax to help its customers find out if their personal information was stolen after a massive data breach raises its own security questions.
Georgia Weidman, the founder and chief technology officer for security firm Shevirah, says the website Equifax created looks like the kind of website set up by attackers to trick people into disclosing information.
Weidman says it’s teaching people “entirely the wrong things about using the internet securely.”
Weidman says she’s troubled by Equifax’s approach to security generally, including reports that it didn’t respond to basic scripting bugs it was warned about last year.
The website is, https://www.equifaxsecurity2017.com/. Equifax says consumers can also call 866-447-7559 for more information about the breach.
