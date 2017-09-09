2-Alarm Fire Burns Two-Story House In Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County Fire Protection District fire crews battled a two-alarm fire in Pleasant Hill Saturday morning.
The fire was reported at 3:45 a.m. in a two-story home in the 100 block of St. Julie Court, a fire dispatcher said.
No injuries were reported and no estimate of the amount of damage was available.
No further information was immediately available.
