Coast Guard Chopper Rescues Sailor Who Ran Boat Aground In Oakland Estuary

ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Coast Guard officials rescued a 61-year-old man Saturday evening after his sailboat ran aground near Oakland.
At 5:40 p.m., Coast Guard Sector San Francisco received a report of a vessel that had run aground in the Oakland Estuary.
According to Coast Guard officials, a boat crew and a helicopter crew responded to the scene, but the boat was unable to reach the man due to shallow water.
The helicopter crew lowered a rescue swimmer into the water. The rescue swimmer then retrieved the man from the vessel and helped him into the rescue basket that hoisted him up to the helicopter, Coast Guard officials said.
At 7:15 p.m., the man was transported to Coast Guard Island. He did not suffer any injuries, Coast Guard officials said.
