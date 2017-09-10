HURRICANE IRMA: Watch CBSN Live | CBS Eye on Irma | Live Blog from CBS Miami | Irma Posts from CBS SF

Coast Guard Chopper Rescues Sailor Who Ran Boat Aground In Oakland Estuary

Filed Under: Alameda, Boat Aground, Boat Rescue, Coast Guard, Oakland Estuary, Sailboat, U.S. Coast Guard
Boat Runs Aground
A 32-foot sailing vessel ran aground in the Oakland Estuary, Calif., Sep. 9, 2017. A crew from Air Station San Francisco rescued a 61-year-old man from the vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Coast Guard officials rescued a 61-year-old man Saturday evening after his sailboat ran aground near Oakland.

At 5:40 p.m., Coast Guard Sector San Francisco received a report of a vessel that had run aground in the Oakland Estuary.

According to Coast Guard officials, a boat crew and a helicopter crew responded to the scene, but the boat was unable to reach the man due to shallow water.

The helicopter crew lowered a rescue swimmer into the water. The rescue swimmer then retrieved the man from the vessel and helped him into the rescue basket that hoisted him up to the helicopter, Coast Guard officials said.

At 7:15 p.m., the man was transported to Coast Guard Island. He did not suffer any injuries, Coast Guard officials said.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch