Man Suspected Of Armed Robbery On BART Train In Hayward

HAYWARD (CBS SF) – Photos of an armed robbery suspect were released by BART police today following a robbery Monday morning on a Fremont-bound train between the Hayward and South Hayward stations, police said.

The suspect, believed to be between 20 to 30 years old, was wearing a black beanie, black sweatshirt and black sweatpants when he approached a woman on the train at about 9:30 a.m.

Police said the suspect displayed what appeared to be a black handgun and took a woman’s purse.

The suspect went to a different train car and then got off the train at the South Hayward station.

Police held the train at the South Hayward station for a few minutes while they searched for the suspect, but did not find him.

The woman was not hurt in the robbery.

Police said officers interviewed potential witnesses and gathered surveillance footage from the train and the station.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call BART police at (510) 464-7040.

