BREAKING: Active Shooter Reported At New Hampshire Hospital

Canadian Gets Jail Time For Biting Girl At Green Day Concert

Filed Under: Crime, Green Day, Portland, Sexual harassment, teen

PORTLAND (AP) — A Canadian man who bit a 14-year-old girl on her right breast during a Green Day concert in Portland, Oregon, last month has been sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Joel Dauncey of Vancouver pleaded no contest Monday to misdemeanor harassment of a sexual or intimate body part.

Court documents say the teen told police she was dancing next to her mother at the Aug. 2 concert when a stranger bit her. She rated the pain as “3” on a 1-10 scale.

A woman working at the concert told police that Dauncey had been cut off from buying alcohol. The worker said she witnessed the bite.

The 34-year-old man told investigators he does not remember the incident.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Dauncey made no statement at his sentencing.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch