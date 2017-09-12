Facebook Ready To Make Marshawn Lynch A Social Media Star

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — There are few more reclusive professional athletes in world than Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch.
So it may seem a bit surprising that Reuters was reporting Tuesday that social media giant Facebook has reached a multi-million-dollar deal with Bleacher Report for a reality show featuring Lynch.
The show will be called “No Script” according to the report and be a major feature on Facebook’s Watch video programming platform that began rolling out to consumers in August.
“We think we have a big hit on our hands,” Rory Brown, president of Bleacher Report, told Forbes. “People are going to spend more time on Facebook because of it.”
In the first episode, Lynch is seen taking racecar driving lessons until he ruins the tires of the car.
Lynch, who came out of retirement this year to join his hometown Raiders, picked up 76 years in 18 carries in Oakland’s season-opening 26-16 win over Tennessee. Included in those yards was a memorable fourth quarter run where he bowled over Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey.
