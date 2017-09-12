Lightning Near Miss At San Francisco International

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (CBS SF) — An airline worker was nearly struck by lightning at San Francisco International Airport on Monday night, an airport spokesman said.
Around 9:30 p.m., airport staff responded to a report of a possible worker being struck by lightning.
They arrived and learned a United Airlines tug driver was towing an empty airplane when lightning struck near him. He was not hit and was released at the scene after being evaluated by medics, SFO spokesman Doug Yakel said.
According to the National Weather Service, about 1,200 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes were reported in the Bay Area on Monday and nearly 7,000 flashes were recorded.