Lightning Near Miss At San Francisco International

Filed Under: airport. air travel, Lightning, San Francisco International, weather

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (CBS SF) — An airline worker was nearly struck by lightning at San Francisco International Airport on Monday night, an airport spokesman said.

Around 9:30 p.m., airport staff responded to a report of a possible worker being struck by lightning.

They arrived and learned a United Airlines tug driver was towing an empty airplane when lightning struck near him. He was not hit and was released at the scene after being evaluated by medics, SFO spokesman Doug Yakel said.

According to the National Weather Service, about 1,200 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes were reported in the Bay Area on Monday and nearly 7,000 flashes were recorded.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch