Sorkin To Headline Mill Valley Film Festival Directors Night

MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) — Celebrated screenwriter of “The West Wing” and “The Social Network,” Aaron Sorkin will screen his highly anticipated movie “Molly’s Game” during the Mill Valley Film Festival’s Director’s Night on Oct. 11.

Sorkin not only wrote the screen play but is also debuting as a director of the film which is centered on the story of Molly Bloom, a competitive skier and Harvard law student who found fame and fortune by hosting exclusive high-stakes poker games in Hollywood.

Hundreds of millions of dollars were won and lost at her table with players who included movie stars, business titans and the Russian mob. The poker games also drew the attention of the FBI.

The cast includes Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba, Kevin Costner and Michael Cera.

Daily Variety said of the film — “Molly’s a great character, and in the Chastain-Sorkin partnership, she’s performed every bit as forcefully as she’s written.”

