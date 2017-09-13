Lighting, Hail, Thunder Greet Morning Commute

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A low pressure system fired pulses of unstable weapon into the East Bay Wednesday morning, triggering lightning, thunder, hail storms and intense downpours, forecasters said.
The culprit was the same weather system that triggered freakish lightning storms in the Bay Area on Monday night into early Tuesday. Weather service officials said that about 1,200 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes occurred and nearly 7,000 total flashes were recorded for the entire Bay Area.
The lightning was also blamed for seven fires in the Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit’s area of operations. Statewide, there were 6,700 lightning strikes detected.
On Wednesday morning, brief intense cloud bursts, lightning, thunder and hail was reported in Eastern Contra Costa County, Walnut Creek, Orinda and Santa Rosa and the North Bay.
The National Weather Service said the low pressure system would move to the southeast during the day, taking with it the threat of unsettled weather.