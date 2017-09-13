Rebel Wilson Tweets Vindication In Defamation Lawsuit

VIDEO: Rebel Wilson Wins Record Damages In Defamation Suit
(CBS SF) – An Australian judge awarded $3.66 million to comedienne Rebel Wilson on Wednesday over a defamation lawsuit against a magazine that reported she lied about her age, the origins of her first name and her upbringing.
According to People Magazine, the Pitch Perfect actress sued Bauer Media over stories saying a former classmate accused the actress of “being seven years older” and “went by a different name” in high school.
The 37-year-old Bridesmaids star first joked about the story on Twitter. “OMG I’m actually a 100 year old mermaid formerly known as “CC Chalice” ….thanks shady Australian press for your tall poppy syndrome x”
However, in court, Wilson said the articles published by Bauer Media resulted in her losing two movies “under the belief that she was a serial liar.”
In June, the courts ruled in Wilson’s favor citing that the articles were in fact defamatory. On Wednesday, Justice John Dixon awarded Wilson a massive sum, four times bigger than any previous defamation case in Australian history.
“Substantial vindication can only be achieved by an award of damages that underscores that Ms. Wilson’s reputation,” Dixon said. “…as an actress of integrity was wrongly damaged in a manner that affected her marketability in a huge worldwide marketplace,” – according to CNN.
Wilson tweeted her appreciation “Thank you again for the love and support! I am humbled x.”
