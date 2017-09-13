Santa Rosa Police Seek Masked Man In Armed Bank Robbery

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – An armed man with a bandana covering his face robbed a Chase Bank in Santa Rosa late Wednesday morning, a police sergeant said.

The man entered the bank at 2700 Yulupa Ave. around 11:15 a.m., took out a handgun and demanded money before leaving in an unknown direction, Sgt. Summer Black said.

Police have released bank surveillance footage of the robbery.

The suspect was described as a thin, white man who wore a black bandana over his face, a flat-billed baseball hat with a yellow bill and a black hooded sweatshirt or jacket with designs on it, Black said.

Surveillance photos of masked man suspected at the Chase Bank on 2700 Yulupa Avenue in Santa Rosa, September 13, 2017. (Santa Rosa Police Department)

No one inside the bank was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Vaughn Andrews at (707) 543-3590.

