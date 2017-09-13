Warriors’ Klay Thompson To Grand Marshall GoPro Grand Prix at Sonoma Raceway

Filed Under: Golden State Warriors, GoPro Grand Prix, Klay Thompson, Sonoma Raceway

SONOMA (CBS SF) – NBA champion, Klay Thompson has been named Grand Marshall at the GoPro Grand Prix this weekend.

For his first time to a motorsports event at Sonoma Raceway, the Golden State Warriors guard will take part in pre-race activities on Sunday including command of waving the green flag and making the announcement “Drivers, Start Your Engines!”

gettyimages 477386542 Warriors Klay Thompson To Grand Marshall GoPro Grand Prix at Sonoma Raceway

(Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

“I am beyond excited to be Grand Marshal for the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma,” said Thompson. “I have heard so many good things about this race, and I can’t wait to see everything up close in person.”

Thompson will also take a high-speed lap around track with none-other than racing legend Mario Andretti at the wheel of a two-seat Indy car.

With his numerous community efforts, Thompson’s efforts earned him an honored spot with Sonoma Raceway. “Klay is a core member of one of the greatest sports teams in Bay Area history,” said Steve Page, President and General Manager Sonoma Raceway. “He’s a true champion and we’re excited he will be with us to help crown the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series champion this Sunday.”

The GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma happens this weekend, September 15th through 17th at Sonoma Raceway.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch