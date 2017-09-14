Police Arrest Suspected Campbell Prowler Who Fired Several Shots

CAMPBELL (CBS SF) – Campbell police have a suspect in custody Thursday morning after responding to a report late Wednesday night of a prowler in a residential neighborhood, police said.

At 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report of a prowler in the 700 block of Cypress Lane. The initial report indicated that there were explosions outside of a residence, police said.

Officers responded and found a suspect in the side yard of a home near the sound wall to state Highway 17. The suspect ran and jumped a fence into the backyard of another home. That’s when officers heard gunshots, police said.

According to police, eight to 12 gunshots were fired over the next 10 to 15 minutes. Police established a perimeter and California Highway Patrol officers closed the southbound lanes of Highway 17 from Hamilton Avenue to San Tomas Expressway.

CHP officers then saw the suspect face down on the ground near Los Gatos Creek. The suspect was eventually taken into custody, police said.

No officers were shot, police said.

Police had continued to search the area to make sure there were no other outstanding suspects and a shelter-in-place order was issued for residents in the area.

At 3:20 a.m., CHP officials said that all of the southbound lanes on Highway 17 were open and a previously issued Sig-alert was canceled.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted around 4:30 a.m. and police said they were no longer searching for other suspects. Police also said there was no other risk to the public.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.