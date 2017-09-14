Firefighters In Castro Valley Rescue Cat Stuck In Car Engine

CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) – A kitten that was pulled from the engine of a vehicle Wednesday in Castro Valley came out covered in grease, but was ultimately unharmed, Alameda County fire officials said.

On Wednesday afternoon, a resident on Stanton Avenue reported that a stray kitten had gotten stuck in the engine area of a vehicle that was not running.

Firefighters responded to the scene and were eventually able to rescue the kitten. The kitten appeared to be tired but did not suffer any injuries, according to fire officials.

The owner of the vehicle nicknamed the kitten Speed Racer.

The stray animal was then handed over to Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control, which then took it to a shelter, fire officials said.

