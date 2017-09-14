Magnitude 3.3 Earthquake Strikes East Of San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck that in the hills east of San Jose was felt in parts of the East Bay and South Bay Thursday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 10:32 a.m., at a depth of less than one mile.

KPIX 5 reporter Len Ramirez was among those who felt the quake, saying the shaking lasted a few seconds.

Just felt an #earthquake in East San Jose. First one in a long time. Lasted about 3-4 seconds. Who felt that? @CBSSF — Len Ramirez (@lenramirez) September 14, 2017

People on social media throughout San Jose, and into the East Bay, said they felt shaking.

We felt it! — Fremont Police Dept (@FremontPD) September 14, 2017

Felt here in San Jose Cisco campus. — Serpil Bayraktar (@b_serpil) September 14, 2017

Felt it in north San Jose near sjmuni golf. Lasted few seconds. Seemed to sway side to side vs rolling — RecruiterChoy (@RecruiterChoy) September 14, 2017

I did, Quimby and So. White area, sitting at my desk at home. Chandelier moved for a few minutes. — Aure Santiago Jr. (@aurejr408) September 14, 2017

Visitors to the USGS website from as far south as Morgan Hill and as far east as Livermore reported feeling the the quake.

There are no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

