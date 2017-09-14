Magnitude 3.3 Earthquake Strikes East Of San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck that in the hills east of San Jose was felt in parts of the East Bay and South Bay Thursday morning.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 10:32 a.m., at a depth of less than one mile.
KPIX 5 reporter Len Ramirez was among those who felt the quake, saying the shaking lasted a few seconds.
People on social media throughout San Jose, and into the East Bay, said they felt shaking.
Visitors to the USGS website from as far south as Morgan Hill and as far east as Livermore reported feeling the the quake.
There are no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.
COMPLETE QUAKE COVERAGE: CBS Earthquake Resource Center
This article will be updated as information warrants, and follow KPIX 5 on Twitter at @CBSSF or KCBS Radio on Twitter at @KCBSNews for updates on breaking news anytime.
DID YOU FEEL IT?: USGS Shake Map For Northern California
LIVE QUAKE MAP: Track Real-Time Hot Spots
BAY AREA FAULTS: Interactive Map Of Local Faults
Strong earthquakes with an epicenter off the coast can trigger tsunamis, depending on the size and type of the fault movement. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tracks earthquake data for the West Coast.
WEST COAST TSUNAMI TRACKING:
Tsunami Alerts & Maps
One Comment