Police Activity Shuts Down Part Of Market Street In San Francisco

Filed Under: Closure, Market Street, Police Activity, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Part of Market Street in San Francisco has been shut down Thursday afternoon because of police activity.

San Francisco police wrote on Twitter shortly after 3 p.m. asking people to avoid the 1000 block of Market Street between Sixth and Seventh streets because of unspecified police activity.

The SFMTA was reporting that metro service was moving slowly between the Powell and Montgomery stations at around the same time due to a possible intruder, but there was no word if the two incidents were related.

No other information was immediately available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch