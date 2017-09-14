Police Respond To Shooting Near MacArthur BART Station In Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland late Thursday morning responded to a shooting in the area of Telegraph Avenue and 38th Street a few blocks from the MacArthur BART Station, according to authorities.

Initial reports of the shooting surfaced shortly before 11:30 a.m. Chopper 5 video showed at least a half dozen police units as well as an ambulance and a fire truck near the intersection of Telegraph and 38th.

While the circumstances of the incident were not yet clear, KPIX 5 was told that both Oakland police and BART police were involved in the investigation.

A BART spokesperson confirmed that a BART police officer was contacted by a witness about the shooting and made an arrest. The suspect was then turned over to Oakland police since it is their investigation.

The shooting did not occur on BART property, according to the spokesperson.

One person, a male, was seen walking with a limp. He appeared to be considering getting into an ambulance that was on site, but in the end got into one of the police patrol cars. The man did not appear to be handcuffed as he got into the vehicle.

KPIX 5 will provide additional information on the incident as it becomes available.