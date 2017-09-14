3 Kids Found Dead In West Sacramento Apartment; Man Arrested

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS / AP) — Police say three children were killed inside an apartment near Sacramento and that their mother’s husband was arrested hours later.

CBS 13 in Sacramento reports that 33-year-old Robert Hodges was taken into custody after midnight Thursday during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. He was arrested without incident.

.@WestSacPoliceDe announces arrest of Robert Hodges, stopped on EB I-80 at West El Camino in Sacramento. Taken into custody w/out incident. — stevelarge (@largesteven) September 14, 2017

West Sacramento Police Sgt. Roger Kinney says investigators have not determined if Hodges was the children’s father.

Kinney says the triple-homicide happened sometime after 9 p.m. Wednesday and that the initial 911 call came in as a domestic violence incident.

He says the mother witnessed Hodges kill her children, and that she was a victim of domestic violence.

No other information was released.

