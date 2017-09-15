San Francisco ‘Museum Of Ice Cream’ Set To Open

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – After popular runs in New York and Los Angeles, the “Museum of Ice Cream” has become San Francisco’s hottest ticket.

The sweetest, eye-popping, mouthwatering exhibit, which opens on September 17th, is ready to leave visitors with a fabulous sugar high.

The Museum of Ice Cream isn’t a traditional museum at all. It’s an interactive, pop-up, massive art installation.

Room after room, visitors will discover galleries of giant push pops and candies, pathways made out of glitter, and walls stashed with candy. The pink, sugary overload and dreamy spaces are Instagram friendly.

You can also try the real thing, with special flavors such as “unicorn milk” and cookies and cream mochi ice cream.

Following wildly popular, sold out runs in New York City and Los Angeles, co-founder Manish Vora decided to take his vision and love for ice cream to the Bay Area.

“I think you’ve nailed the description of really taking yourself out of your normal city life and being a kid again,” Vora said.

San Francisco is the largest of the three pop-ups, located inside an iconic old bank on Grant Avenue.

Tickets for the exhibit are currently on sale on their website and are not available at the door.

The Museum of Ice Cream is set to run until February.