UC Berkeley Pleased Peace Maintained During Ben Shapiro Event

By Emily Turner
Filed Under: Ben Shapiro, Free Speech Week, Milo Yiannopoulos, The Berkeley Patriot, UC Berkeley

BERKELEY (KPIX 5) — There were hundreds of protesters and almost as many police officer to make sure everyone stayed peaceful as conservative writer Ben Shapiro spoke at UC Berkeley on Thursday night.

Only nine people were arrested on charges ranging from spitting on an officer to assault. On Friday, UC Berkeley officials were calling the effort to prevent violence and property destruction a success.

“There’s a sense of relief,” said UC Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulof.

The final total isn’t in yet, but security likely cost about $600,000.

It was the largest show of force seen from the school yet in an event like this. UC officials it was necessary and was the keystone in keeping last night’s event contained.

Tensions are now rising around an announced ‘Free Speech Week’ on campus that the school isn’t sure will even happen.

The event is being organized by the student group ‘The Berkeley Patriot’ and controversial conservative speaker Milo Yiannopoulos — whose presence on campus in February led to violent protests.

So far, only three of the event speakers have reached out to campus police. There is no contract in place for a venue and the group is quickly running out of time.

While Cal says they’ll gladly provide needed security, they won’t do it without a partnership.

More from Emily Turner
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch