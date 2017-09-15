UC Berkeley Pleased Peace Maintained During Ben Shapiro Event

BERKELEY (KPIX 5) — There were hundreds of protesters and almost as many police officer to make sure everyone stayed peaceful as conservative writer Ben Shapiro spoke at UC Berkeley on Thursday night.

Only nine people were arrested on charges ranging from spitting on an officer to assault. On Friday, UC Berkeley officials were calling the effort to prevent violence and property destruction a success.

“There’s a sense of relief,” said UC Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulof.

The final total isn’t in yet, but security likely cost about $600,000.

It was the largest show of force seen from the school yet in an event like this. UC officials it was necessary and was the keystone in keeping last night’s event contained.

Tensions are now rising around an announced ‘Free Speech Week’ on campus that the school isn’t sure will even happen.

The event is being organized by the student group ‘The Berkeley Patriot’ and controversial conservative speaker Milo Yiannopoulos — whose presence on campus in February led to violent protests.

So far, only three of the event speakers have reached out to campus police. There is no contract in place for a venue and the group is quickly running out of time.

While Cal says they’ll gladly provide needed security, they won’t do it without a partnership.