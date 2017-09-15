Watch Nick Jonas Fail at Being James Corden’s Intern

VIDEO: Watch the hilarious sketch unfold here.
By Hayden Wright
(RADIO.COM) – James Corden’s guests will submit to all sorts of unusual punishment for the sake of comedy. They sing at the top of their lungs in the passenger seat of a moving car. They’ll even stand behind a fiberglass partition while Corden launches food at them. Last night, Nick Jonas gamely joined Corden for a sketch in which he plays not just a Late Late Show intern—but a very, very bad one.
The sketch begins when Corden complains about his empty mug.
“This mug’s completely empty,” he says. “Why is my—sorry, I was a bit parched. We’ll start again. Can I get some water in here? It’s a simple thing, isn’t it? The interns here, they basically have one job and they can’t even get that right.”
Jonas emerges with a bottle of water and fills Corden’s cup. Then James asks for a pastry and Jonas digs one out of his pocket—promising it’s fine to eat, except for a few hairs.
Finally, Nick makes it up to Corden by offering him a shoulder massage.
