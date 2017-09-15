Watch Nick Jonas Fail at Being James Corden’s Intern

Nick Jonas should stick to singing.
Filed Under: James Corden, Late Late Show, nick Jonas
VIDEO: Watch the hilarious sketch unfold here.

 
By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – James Corden’s guests will submit to all sorts of unusual punishment for the sake of comedy. They sing at the top of their lungs in the passenger seat of a moving car. They’ll even stand behind a fiberglass partition while Corden launches food at them. Last night, Nick Jonas gamely joined Corden for a sketch in which he plays not just a Late Late Show intern—but a very, very bad one.

The sketch begins when Corden complains about his empty mug.

“This mug’s completely empty,” he says. “Why is my—sorry, I was a bit parched. We’ll start again. Can I get some water in here? It’s a simple thing, isn’t it? The interns here, they basically have one job and they can’t even get that right.”

Jonas emerges with a bottle of water and fills Corden’s cup. Then James asks for a pastry and Jonas digs one out of his pocket—promising it’s fine to eat, except for a few hairs.

Nick Jonas makes a special appearance during "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Thursday, September 14, 2017 (12:35 PM-1:37 AM ET/PT) On The CBS Television Network. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Nick Jonas on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” (credit: Terence Patrick ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved)


Finally, Nick makes it up to Corden by offering him a shoulder massage.

