‘Free Speech Week’ Planners Missed Deadlines For UC Berkeley Venue, Security

BERKELEY (KPIX) — Organizers of the event dubbed “Free Speech Week” have missed repeated deadlines to reserve a venue and security at the University of California at Berkeley, according to officials.

The student group known as Berkeley Patriot has a dozen events planned across campus for their 4-day event, but the university says the group has yet to put in official requests and payments for police services.

Vice-Chancellor Dan Mogulof issued a statement Saturday saying the university cannot defend spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to provide security arrangements for events based on a press release and inconsistent schedules.

Security costs for Thursday’s visit by conservative commentator Ben Shapiro came to $600,000 – for a single speech, at a single venue.

The group is working with former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos, but so far has yet to submit any proof that the high-profile speakers they’ve announced are actually coming.

The Vice-Chancellor said Berkeley Patriot may still continue with planning the event if it is able to confirm its speakers, confirm its schedules, and comply with UCPD’s security requirements.

If the group can’t get into compliance in the coming days the university will ask them to reschedule.