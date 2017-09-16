Legislature Sends ‘Sanctuary State’ Bill to Gov. Brown

Filed Under: Border patrol, Gov. Brown, ICE Officers, Immigration, Immigration Customs and Enforcement, Immigration law, Legislature, Sanctuary State, Undocumented Immigrants

SACRAMENTO (CBS/AP) — California has moved a big step closer toward becoming the nation’s first “sanctuary state.”

Early Saturday, state lawmakers sent Governor Brown a bill that would create a statewide sanctuary policy, and which would be the most far-reaching of its kind of the nation.

It will now be considered by the governor, who announced his support after the top state Senate leader agreed to water down the bill and preserve authority for jail and prison officials to cooperate with immigration officers in many cases.

The legislation is the latest effort by Democratic lawmakers in California to create barriers for President Donald Trump’s campaign pledge to step up deportation efforts.

It prohibits law enforcement officials from asking about a person’s immigration status or participating in immigration enforcement efforts.

It also prohibits law enforcement officials from being deputized as immigration agents or arresting people on civil immigration warrants.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch