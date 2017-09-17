BART Passenger Gets Note Saying Guns Pointed At Her

Filed Under: BART, BART police, Crime, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A female BART passenger told police that someone handed her a threatening note Saturday afternoon on train in San Francisco, police said Sunday.

At 4:51 p.m. the passenger told police that she was on a Dublin-bound train when someone handed her a note that said guns were pointed at her and she should give her wallet and phone to the person behind her without turning around.

Police said the passenger faked a medical emergency to attract attention to her and reported the incident to police. She did not talk to an officer.

The woman tweeted a photo of the note after the incident.

Later, the victim spoke with an officer in Oakland and gave police more information. The victim was not sure who handed her the note and no one appeared to have a gun.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch