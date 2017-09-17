BART Passenger Gets Note Saying Guns Pointed At Her

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A female BART passenger told police that someone handed her a threatening note Saturday afternoon on train in San Francisco, police said Sunday.
At 4:51 p.m. the passenger told police that she was on a Dublin-bound train when someone handed her a note that said guns were pointed at her and she should give her wallet and phone to the person behind her without turning around.
Police said the passenger faked a medical emergency to attract attention to her and reported the incident to police. She did not talk to an officer.
The woman tweeted a photo of the note after the incident.
Later, the victim spoke with an officer in Oakland and gave police more information. The victim was not sure who handed her the note and no one appeared to have a gun.