Sandoval Hits Homer, 3 RBIs to Lift Giants Over D-backs 7-2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pablo Sandoval homered and drove in three runs, rookie Chris Stratton pitched six strong innings and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-2 on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks had won 20 of 25 games and nine straight on the road. Their magic number for clinching a playoff berth was six going into Sunday.

The Giants snapped a four-game skid. Stratton (3-3) struck out four and gave up two runs, five hits and a walk.

Stratton also had the first of three singles leading off San Francisco’s three-run fifth. He scored when Austin Slater drew a four-pitch walk off starter Taijuan Walker (9-8).

Vogelsong Retires

Ryan Vogelsong, who contributed to two World Series titles, retired as a member of the Giants on Sunday at AT&T Park. (Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

Fan favorite Ryan Vogelsong retired as a Giant in a ceremony before the game. Vogelsong was part of the Giants’ championship teams in 2012 and 2014.

