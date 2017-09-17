Marshawn Lynch Gives Raiders Fans A Sweet Treat

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Already a favorite among Oakland Raider fans in the Bay Area, running back Marshawn Lynch on Sunday offered up a sweet treat for his followers.

A well-known Skittles enthusiast, Lynch had free Skittles dispensing machines set up in five locations.

It didn’t take long for Raiders fans to find them.

“Skittles has powered Marshawn since he was a kid so it’s a great way to kinda give back to the community and let everyone know that Marshawn’s here and that he appreciates being here,” said Raider booster Khaled Taqieddin.

Lynch tipped people off about the machines with a YouTube clip telling fans to “Get into Beast Mode, kick back, relax, watch the game and enjoy yourself.”

