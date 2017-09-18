2 Accused Of Stealing Checks, Credit Cards Stolen From Moraga Seniors

MORAGA (CBS SF) – One person has been arrested and another is at large following an investigation into fraud and thefts from elderly residents at an assisted living center in Moraga, police said Friday.

Police received reports in late August alleging fraud and thefts from several residents at Aegis of Moraga.

The investigation revealed that allegedly checks, credit cards and debit cards had been stolen from the residents’ living areas.

Police said that allegedly the checks were cashed and the credit and debit cards were used at a variety of places in Contra Costa County, Southern California and Nevada.

Officers also allege a similar theft occurred at the Orinda Senior Village.

Police said officers located video of the suspects cashing checks and using the credit and debit cards.

Witnesses told police that they saw one of those suspects inside the Aegis of Moraga facility when the thefts occurred. The suspect is not an employee of Aegis of Moraga.

Police said 29-year-old Antoinique Bryant and 30-year-old Shawn Morris both of Richmond are suspects in the case.

Police said that when they searched the suspects’ home they found evidence and they arrested Morris.

Morris is still in custody. Police are looking for Bryant who has a $655,000 warrant out for her arrest.

Anyone with information about these thefts and fraud is asked to call Detective Kevin Mooney at (925) 888-7056.

