BART Handing Out Free Tickets Amid Lower Weekend Ridership

OAKLAND (KCBS) – Bay Area Rapid Transit officials are handing out free tickets good for weekend rides across the system.

KCBS and Chronicle Insider Phil Matier reports in Monday’s Matier and Ross column that ridership on weekends is way down, and that the giveaway is an attempt to build it up again.

BART will pass out 25,000 tickets that are good through December 18th, and track how they’re used to see whether the promotion brings riders back to the system.

Officials think people may be abandoning BART on weekends because of that renovation project that’s required several sections of East Bay track to be closed.

They also think Uber and Lyft may be a factor as well.

