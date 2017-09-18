Brentwood Suspect Arrested Following Pursuit Crash

Filed Under: auto thief, Brentwood, Crime, Oakley, Police

OAKLEY (CBS SF) — A suspected auto thief was arrested Monday following a high-speed pursuit that began in Brentwood and ended in a crash on an Oakley street, police said.

Brentwood police said the incident began around 11 a.m. Monday.

Officers on patrol spotted a car that was reported to have been stolen and attempted a vehicle stop. But instead of stopping the vehicle sped away and a pursuit ensued.

The car sped into Antioch, but crashed a short time later, flipping over at Main Street and O’Hara Ave.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported by ambulance to a local hospital due to his injuries.

Police said the suspect may have used methamphetamine. His identity was not released. .

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch