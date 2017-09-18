Brentwood Suspect Arrested Following Pursuit Crash

OAKLEY (CBS SF) — A suspected auto thief was arrested Monday following a high-speed pursuit that began in Brentwood and ended in a crash on an Oakley street, police said.
Brentwood police said the incident began around 11 a.m. Monday.
Officers on patrol spotted a car that was reported to have been stolen and attempted a vehicle stop. But instead of stopping the vehicle sped away and a pursuit ensued.
The car sped into Antioch, but crashed a short time later, flipping over at Main Street and O’Hara Ave.
The suspect was taken into custody and transported by ambulance to a local hospital due to his injuries.
Police said the suspect may have used methamphetamine. His identity was not released. .