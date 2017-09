Demonstrators Shout Down Pelosi At San Francisco DREAM Act Event

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A vocal group of undocumented youths and their supporters drowned out Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi Monday at an event where she was calling on the Trump Administration to immediately pass the DREAM Act.

The news conference began calmly with a smiling Pelosi at the podium surrounded by Congresswoman Barbara Lee and Congressman Jared Huffman, community leaders and other Dreamers.

Screaming, chanting undocumented youth take over @NancyPelosi #DACA news conf. She is not amused. She has no choice but to wait them out pic.twitter.com/7Ouig4IZll — Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) September 18, 2017

VIDEO: Chaos at @NancyPelosi #DACA event as 40+ undocumented hijack her news conf in SF: "We are not your bargaining chip! Let us speak!" pic.twitter.com/KC2WyrjqSy — Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) September 18, 2017

But then the group stormed in carrying a banner, signs and chanting — “We undocumented youth demand a clean bill … We undocumented youth demand that you do not sell out our community and our values …We undocumented youth will not be a bargaining chip for Trump.”

Many of the demonstrators were carrying signs reading “Democrats are Deporters.”

Protest has been going for 25 minutes now. @NancyPelosi trying to regain control but protesters will not relent #DACA#DreamAct pic.twitter.com/Nr4qQmwBZg — Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) September 18, 2017

Pelosi unsuccessfully attempted to calm down the chanting students.

“You’ve had your say, and it’s beautiful music to our ears,” Pelosi said. But when they interrupted again, she shouted “Just stop it now!”

Moments later, she was forced to leave the news conference.

Meanwhile in San Francisco federal court, six immigrants brought to the United States as children who became teachers, graduate students and a lawyer sued the Trump administration on over its decision to end a program shielding them from deportation.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in San Francisco alleges the move violated the constitutional rights of immigrants who lack legal status and provided information about themselves to the U.S. government so they could participate in the program.

“The consequences are potentially catastrophic,” said Jesse Gabriel, a lawyer for the plaintiffs. “These people can very powerfully and very clearly communicate the extent to which they organized their lives around this program.”

The lawsuit joins others filed over President Donald Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which has allowed nearly 800,000 immigrants to obtain work permits and deportation protection since 2012.

More than a dozen states from Maine to California have sued over the administration’s decision to phase out the program, alleging similar constitutional violations. So has the University of California system.

Gabriel said the impact of Trump’s decision directly weighed on his clients’ personal lives and decisions they made to advance their careers in this U.S.

He said Dulce Garcia is a 34-year-old lawyer in San Diego who came to the United States from Mexico when she was four years old. She recently signed a lease for an office and hired employees because she believed she could stay and work in the U.S. under the program, Gabriel said.

“Now, the government is totally pulling out the rug from under her,” he said.

The plaintiffs also include teachers, a medical student and a law student. They are from Mexico and Thailand.

Department of Justice spokesman Devin O’Malley blamed the Obama administration for starting the program and said the agency will defend Trump’s decision.

“It was the previous administration’s arbitrary circumvention of Congress that got us to this point,” he said. “The Department of Justice looks forward to defending this Administration’s position and restoring respect for the rule of law.”

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.