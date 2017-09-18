Fairfield Police Detain 2 Family Members After Finding Homicide Victim

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Police are investigating a homicide after a person was found dead at a Fairfield home Monday evening and two people were detained.

The incident began at 6:48 p.m., when officers responded a disturbance at a home in the 100 block of Valencia Drive, police said.

Upon arrival, officers detained two people at the home.

A third person was then located, however, that person was found on the floor and unresponsive.

Medical personnel responded and treated the victim, but the victim ultimately was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The victim and the two people who were detained are all family members, police said.

Police do not believe there are any outstanding suspects in the homicide. Police did not say how they believe the victim died.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Fairfield police’s investigations bureau at (707) 428-7600, the police’s tip line at (707) 428-7345 or Solano County Crime Stoppers at (707) 644-7867.

Information can also be texted to 888777 with “TIP FAIRFIELDPD” at the beginning of the message. Tipsters have the option to remain anonymous.

