Madden: Great To See Raiders Power Football Again

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) — On his Monday’s KCBS radio show, former Raiders coach and NFL Hall of Famer John Madden said he was thrilled to see Oakland use the power running game in the red zone during their 45-20 beat down of the New York Jets.

Madden said he has grown tired of watching NFL teams go to the shot-gun passing formation when they are in the red zone.

“The one thing I really liked about it (the Raiders win) was when they got down to the goal line one time, they ran Marshawn Lynch three times and scored,” Madden said.

“We’ve become a league now where goal line play is just passing,” he said. “Just get in the shotgun and throw the fade route. What happened to the run? (What happened) to power football at the goal line. Just to see a little of that was pretty good.”

“Of course, people say you are old fashion, you don’t understand the game today,” he continued. “But I don’t understand where you go get down there and you throw three times. You have Marshawn Lynch. Seattle learned at a few years ago in the Super Bowl.”

