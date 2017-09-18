Tom Brady’s Plan To Stay On Top

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — In his new book, New England Patriots star Tom Brady says staying at one’s peak performance is all about lifestyle — what you eat, how you exercise and how you deal with the daily challenges in your life.

Brady’s book – “The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance” — hit the shelves at the local bookstores and online with Amazon, Barnes And Noble and Simon & Schuster this week.

The NFL star plans on staying on top for another five seasons and if Sunday’s performance against the New Orleans Saints is any indication, he’s well on his way.

The 40-year-old Brady — who grew up in the Bay Area — threw three touchdown passes in the first quarter for the first time in his career, eclipsed 300 yards passing in the first half for only the second time, and New England scored 30 first-half points en route to a 36-20 victory over the winless Saints.

He finished 30 of 39 for 447 yards. He committed no turnovers — at least not any that counted. Saints defenders twice caught Brady’s passes, but both plays were wiped out by New Orleans penalties. Brady joined Warren Moon as the only QBs 40 or older in NFL history to pass for at least 400 yards and 3 TDs in a game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

