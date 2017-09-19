San Francisco Supervisors Want To Rename Justin Herman Plaza

SAN FRANCISO (KPIX 5) – Changes could be coming to a San Francisco landmark.

Acknowledging a dark chapter in city history, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously backed a resolution calling for the renaming of Justin Herman Plaza.

Starting in 1959, Justin Herman — as head of the city’s redevelopment agency — spearheaded the effort to revitalize the Fillmore.

It was an area once home to Japanese Americans — who were forced into internment camps during World War I — then later became the center of the city’s African American culture.

San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin said, “His name has come to symbolize the displacement of over 4,000 people from The Fillmore, the destruction of 60 square blocks of what was a vibrant, robust community that we have been trying to knit back together for decades since.”

San Francisco Resident Barbara Thompson has lived in San Francisco for most of her life and raised her kids in the Western Addition.

She remembers the time back in the 1960s when her thriving community began to fall apart.

Thompson said, “It was done in a way that was just so shrewd and so calculated and I think it was kind of orchestrated so that we really didn’t know what we were doing when we were selling our homes.”

Board President London Breed grew up in the Fillmore and says, even now, when looking at documents about redevelopment, the Redevelopment Agency justified their actions because it was a “non-white” community.

Supervisor Breed said, “The fact that someone could actually use this kind of language to literally destroy a community, a thriving African-American and Japanese community, I think we’re overdue.”