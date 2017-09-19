Silicon Valley Billionaire Ordered To Open Martins Beach

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — California’s coastal regulator is threatening to fine a billionaire investor millions of dollars for ignoring a court order to open a popular beach to the public.

A San Francisco appeals court ruled in August that venture capitalist Vinod Khosla broke state law when he blocked the public from Martins Beach, south of Half Moon Bay. He bought a $32.5 million beachfront property there in 2008 about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

Vinod Khosla of Khosla Ventures speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2015 at Pier 70 on September 23, 2015 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch)

On Tuesday, the California Coastal Commission released a cease-and-desist letter ordering Khosla to remove a locked gate and signs warning of no trespassing and beach closed. It also seeks to ban further development without a permit.

An attorney for Khosla, Dori Yob Kilmer, declined to respond to the letter.

