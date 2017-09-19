Court Blocks San Francisco Law Requiring Warnings On Soda Ads

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court has blocked a San Francisco law that requires a health warning on ads for sugary drinks.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Tuesday that the warning is misleading and may violate freedom of speech. It overturned a lower court ruling that rejected a request by the American Beverage Association and other groups to enjoin the law.

The ordinance approved in 2015 requires a warning to appear on ads for soda and other sugar-sweetened beverages that appear on billboards, buses and places in the city.

The label would read: “WARNING: Drinking beverages with added sugar(s) contributes to obesity, diabetes and tooth decay.”

San Francisco City Attorney’s Office spokesman John Cote says the office was analyzing the decision and evaluating all of its options.

