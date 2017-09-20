Couple Accused Of Attacking BART Employee At Concord Station

CONCORD (CBS SF) – A man and woman were arrested after allegedly attacking a BART employee who tried to stop the woman from being a fare evader at the Concord station Tuesday afternoon, according to BART police.
Marleni Sanchez, 19, of Oakland, allegedly went through the fare gates at the station at 1451 Oakland Ave. without paying and then battered the BART employee, police said.
Sanchez then called her boyfriend, 20-year-old Joshua Molina of Concord, who came to the station and also allegedly battered the BART employee, according to police.
An officer stopped Molina, who struggled with the officer. Sanchez and Molina were both eventually taken into custody and booked into jail on suspicion of battery and resisting arrest, police said.
