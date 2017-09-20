Couple Accused Of Attacking BART Employee At Concord Station

Filed Under: Assault, BART, Concord, Fare Evader, Joshua Molina, Marleni Sanchez

CONCORD (CBS SF) – A man and woman were arrested after allegedly attacking a BART employee who tried to stop the woman from being a fare evader at the Concord station Tuesday afternoon, according to BART police.

Marleni Sanchez, 19, of Oakland, allegedly went through the fare gates at the station at 1451 Oakland Ave. without paying and then battered the BART employee, police said.

ALSO READ: BART Ramps Up Crackdown On Fare Evaders

Sanchez then called her boyfriend, 20-year-old Joshua Molina of Concord, who came to the station and also allegedly battered the BART employee, according to police.

An officer stopped Molina, who struggled with the officer. Sanchez and Molina were both eventually taken into custody and booked into jail on suspicion of battery and resisting arrest, police said.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch