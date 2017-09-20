Linda Hamilton Returning As ‘Sarah Connor’ For ‘Terminator 6’

(RADIO ALICE) – Okay, now that that is out of the way. A reunion of James Cameron, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Linda Hamilton looks like is going to happen for the upcoming sixth installment in the Terminator franchise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Cameron made the announcement at a private event, saying, “As meaningful as she was to gender and action stars everywhere back then, it’s going to make a huge statement to have that seasoned warrior that she’s become return.”

The three have not been part of the franchise since 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day. The plot (and title) for Terminator 6 has not been revealed but we do know Hamilton will play Connor, Schwarzenegger will play the man the T-800 terminator is based on, and Deadpool director Tim Miller will be at the helm. According to Box Office Mojo, the 5 film in the franchise have grossed over $1.8 billion worldwide.

No timetable has been set for when we might see the film in theaters.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.