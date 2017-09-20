Armed Man In Ski Mask Robs Petaluma 7-Eleven Store

PETALUMA (CBS SF) – A man wearing a ski mask robbed a 7-Eleven store at gunpoint early Wednesday morning, Petaluma police said.
The suspect with a semi-automatic handgun entered the business at 5300 Old Redwood Highway around 1:25 a.m., demanded money from a store employee and fled on foot, police said.
The suspect is a white man who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, black and white high-top shoes and a maroon ski mask.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Petaluma police at (707) 778-4372.
