Zuckerberg: Facebook Won’t Be Used ‘To Undermine Democracy’

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Saying he did not want anyone to use Facebook “to undermine democracy,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced his company would turn over 3,000 controversial ads purchased by Russians to Congressional investigators.

Zuckerberg addressed the criticism leveled at his social platform after it was revealed earlier this month that hundreds of phony Facebook accounts, likely run from Russia, spent about $100,000 on ads aimed at stirring up divisive issues such as gun control and race relations during the 2016 campaign.

The chairman of the Senate intelligence committee said that Facebook executives should testify as part of its probe into Russian meddling in the U.S. election, and that the social media giant “seems to have been less than forthcoming” with Congress.

“Facebook seems to have been less than forthcoming on potentially how they were used,” said Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., adding that it’s “just a question of when, and potentially the scope of what that hearing would be.”

Zuckerberg, on his first day back after a paternity leave following the birth of his second child, took to Facebook to make the announcement.

“The integrity of our elections is fundamental to democracy around the world,” he said. “Our teams have found and shut down thousands of fake accounts that could be attempting to influence elections in many other countries, including recently in the French election…I wish I could tell you we are going to be able to stop all interference, but that would’t be realistic.”