Modesto School Suspends 5-Year-Old Boy For ‘Terroristic’ Threat

MODESTO (AP) — The parents of a 5-year-old boy in central California say their son’s school suspended him for a day for allegedly making a “terroristic” threat when he told his teacher there was a bomb in his backpack.
Sacramento television station KTXL reports the boy attends the Great Valley Academy public charter school in Modesto and was suspended for a day last month for “making terroristic threats against school officials.”
The boy’s mother, Michelle Riley, says her son refused to remove his backpack, telling a teacher there was a bomb in it that would explode if he took it off.
His dad, Ian Riley, says his son was playing around and is being accused of something he doesn’t even understand.
The boy’s parents say they want the disciplinary action removed from their child’s record.
