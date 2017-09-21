San Francisco Police Officer Arrested On Misdemeanor Charges

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco police officer was arrested Thursday and charged with using false vehicle registration stickers and filing a false police report, according to authorities.
Officer Joel Babbs came under investigation in June after the police department’s Internal Affairs Division was notified of a vehicle code violation.
The investigation found that a false police report was filed regarding the violation by the officer, police said.
An arrest warrant was then issued after the district attorney’s office reviewed the case, and Babbs was arrested today on charges of misdemeanor false registration tabs and misdemeanor filing a false police report.
Babbs has been reassigned to a position that does not involve public contact, police said.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.