Crash Shuts Down Lanes Of Mountain View’s Central Expressway

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — A motorcycle crash has shut down one eastbound and one westbound lane of the Central Expressway at Farley Street, according to the Mountain View Police Department.
The department posted a tweet with a photo of the crash scene at around 11 a.m.
Police said one person was injured and motorists in the area should expect delays as police clear the scene.
No further information was immediately available.
