Moderate Earthquake Strikes Off Humboldt County Coast

FERNDALE, Humboldt County (CBS SF) – A moderate earthquake struck off the Humboldt County coast Friday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Officials said the earthquake was a magnitude 5.7 that struck 126 miles west of Ferndale at 12:50 p.m. Earlier reports from the USGS said there were two earthquakes that struck off the coast around the same time.

Visitors to the USGS website from Humboldt County reported feeling light shaking from the earthquake.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

According to the National Weather Service, there is no tsunami threat.

Strong earthquakes with an epicenter off the coast can trigger tsunamis, depending on the size and type of the fault movement. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tracks earthquake data for the West Coast.
