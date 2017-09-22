John Madden: Thursday’s Surprising, Entertaining Game

(KCBS/AP) — What many expected to be a typical Thursday night snoozer between a couple of teams lacking star power turned into quite a thriller.
With Jared Goff and Todd Gurley leading a resurgent Rams offense, Brian Hoyer sparking what had been a dormant San Francisco attack and a few late special teams blunders that almost produced an epic comeback, the 41-39 win for Los Angeles over the 49ers was exciting to watch and exhausting for those involved.
The defense was supposed to be the San Francisco 49ers’ strength, not the offense. But, Thursday night, it was the other way around.
“I mean, that just kind of shows the NFL,” John Madden said on KCBS Radio Friday morning. “Who would’ve thought, you know?”
“Low and behold, that was one of the best Thursday night games that I’ve ever seen,” said Madden.