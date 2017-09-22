Liam Mayclem & Alice@97.3’s Movie Review: ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ & ‘Battle of the Sexes’

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – This week, KCBS Foodie Chap, Liam Mayclem joins the Alice@97.3 Sarah & Vinnie Morning Show and reviews the actionn-packed sequel “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.” The sequel to 2014’s “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” this thrill ride of a movie stars Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Halle Berry, Channing Tatum and more! Plus, the Foodie Chap also reviews the true story of how tennis great Billie Jean King and Bobbie Riggs took each other on in the ‘Battle of The Sexes’ starring Emma Stone and Steve Carrell.

KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE (R) 141 min

Studio: 20th Century Fox

Director: Matthew Vaughn

Written by: Matthew Vaughn, Dave Gibbons, Jane Goldman and Mark Millar

Starring: Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, Julianne Moore, Colin Firth, Halle Berry, Sir Elton John, Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges and Jane Goldman

About The Movie:

“Kingsman: The Secret Service” introduced the world to Kingsman – an independent, international intelligence agency operating at the highest level of discretion, whose ultimate goal is to keep the world safe. In “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” our heroes face a new challenge. When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US called Statesman, dating back to the day they were both founded. In a new adventure that tests their agents’ strength and wits to the limit, these two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world, something that’s becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy.

Source: KingsmanMovie.com

BATTLE OF THE SEXES (PG-13) 121 min

Studio: Fox Searchlight Pictures

Directors: Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris

Written by: Simon Beaufoy

Starring: Emma Stone, Steve Carell, Elisabeth Shue, Bill Pullman, Sarah Silverman, Alan Cumming, and Eric Christian Olsen

About The Movie:

In the wake of the sexual revolution and the rise of the women’s movement, the 1973 tennis match between women’s world champion Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) and ex-men’s-champ and serial hustler Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell) was billed as the Battle of The Sexes and became one of the most watched televised sports events of all time, reaching 90 million viewers around the world. As the rivalry between King and Riggs kicked into high gear, off-court each was fighting more personal and complex battles. The fiercely private King was not only championing for equality, but also struggling to come to terms with her own sexuality, as her friendship with Marilyn Barnett (Andrea Riseborough) developed. And Riggs, one of the first self-made media-age celebrities, wrestled with his gambling demons, at the expense of his family and wife Priscilla (Elisabeth Shue). Together, Billie and Bobby served up a cultural spectacle that resonated far beyond the tennis court, sparking discussions in bedrooms and boardrooms that continue to reverberate today.

Source: Fox Searchlight

