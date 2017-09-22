Myers: Warriors In Discussion With White House On Visit

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Golden State Warriors have been in discussion with the White House over a possible visit, but the team will meet soon to determine if they will make the journey to Washington to meet with President Donald Trump, General Manager Bob Myers said.

Myers fielded a question about the visit just moments into the team’s annual media day Friday.

“I don’t know what we are going to do,” he told reporters. “I think what we are going to focus on in the near future is the process we employ to make the decision. We’ve had discussions with the White House, no decision has been reached on our side and the plan is to meet with the team, ownership, Joe Lacob and myself, Steve (Kerr) will certainly be involved and have a real honest dialogue about it.”

Myers said the issue deserves “a proper forum.”

“It desires the right amount of thought and so when we make the decision, we at least put in the right amount of time to make it,” he said. “That’s the next goal for us — whether that takes the next few days or week — we understand there is a time sensitivity to it but there is no deadline.”

Myers said the team has really not been together since celebrating in the lockerroom the night they won the title against the Cleveland Cavs.

“With our coach and the relationship we have with players and front office and ownership, I think we’ll get some honest discourse — that’s what we want,” he said. “If someone doesn’t want to say something in front of the team then we will talk with that individual alone.”

Kerr — who has been critical of Trump’s policies — echoed Myers comments.

“I think the biggest thing is we haven’t had a chance to be together,” he said. “In the summer, everybody gets scattered. So it is just important for everyone to express their views — not only players but the coaches and management and ownership. We haven’t had that opportunity. It’s not anything we have given a ton of thought to but we will meet over the next couple of days.”

When starting center Zaza Paculia — a native of the nation of Georgia — was asked, he said he had already visited his White House.

“I don’t know what is the result (of the team vote),” he said. “Just in case, I went to the Georgia White House and saw the president.”

Draymond Green said “it will be a team decision.”

“We are going to have a discussion — pretty much take the temperature of everyone and we are going to decide whatever is best for us,” he said. “It (the decision) may not be the most popular thing to do. At the end of a day, we are the ones who have to attend so it’s only right we decide together…At the end of the day, this is not a personal decision…We are going to decide as a team.”

During off season, both Kerr and NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant have questioned the visit.

Durant told ESPN’s Chris Haynes last month that he does not want to celebrate the team’s title at the White House with President Trump.

“Nah, I won’t do that,” Durant said. “I don’t respect who’s in office right now.

The reigning NBA champions traditionally visit the White House on an off day during an East Coast trip, which for the Warriors would likely be at the end of February 2018.